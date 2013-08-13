A man died after falling some 60 feet from the upper deck of the Atlanta Braves' Turner Field baseball stadium, the Major League team and police said on Monday.

The Braves issued a statement during their game against the Philadelphia Phillies confirming the fall, which resulted in the man being transported to hospital. Local police later confirmed that he had died.

The start of the game against the Phillies was delayed for nearly two hours because of rain.

