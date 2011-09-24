L'Oreal eyes Body Shop sale, posts higher revenue, profit
PARIS/LONDON French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
Major League Baseball asked a bankruptcy court on Friday to approve the swift sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers instead of allowing owner Frank McCourt to pursue a refinancing plan that would enable him to maintain control of the bankrupt team.
The Dodgers filed for Chapter 11 protection in June after the league rejected a proposed $3 billion deal for future television rights, in part because some of that money was earmarked for McCourt's personal use.
The parking lot tycoon contends that the rejection forced the cash-starved team into bankruptcy.
The league said in a motion filed Friday with the court that it has no intention of approving a sale of the team's media rights, and that any attempt to sell the rights without its approval might result in the team's termination from the league.
MLB's motion sought the early termination of an exclusivity period for McCourt to propose a reorganization plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
The Dodgers in a statement called the motion "meritless" and said it would file a response to the League's motion with the court early next week.
"The alternative offered today by Major League Baseball really amounts to an unnecessary and value destroying distressed sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers," the Dodgers said.
The case is In re: Los Angeles Dodgers LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12010.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
PARIS/LONDON French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
Although judges shot down Anthem Inc's $54 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp and Aetna Inc's $35 billion takeover of Humana Inc on anti-trust grounds, the rulings left scope for a possible combination of Cigna and Humana, industry insiders said.
MEXICO CITY The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.