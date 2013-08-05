Alex Rodriguez, widely considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time, was suspended for 211 games by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Monday for violating the league's drug policy and labor contract.

- Born: July 27, 1975 (Aged 38)

-Made MLB debut in July 1994 with the Seattle Mariners and had a .309 batting average, 189 home runs and 595 runs batted in (RBI) over seven seasons in Seattle.

- Joined the Texas Rangers as a free agent in 2000 after signing a 10-year deal worth $252 million, which at the time was the most lucrative contract in MLB history.

- Went on to hit .305 with 156 home runs and 395 RBI in three seasons with Texas.

- Traded to the New York Yankees in 2004 and in 2009 signed a 10-year, $275 million contract that broke the previous record he set in Texas.

- In 2009, Rodriguez admitted to taking performance-enhancing drugs while playing for the Rangers during a three-year period beginning in 2001.

- Avoided suspension because the tests were supposed to be confidential and there was no penalty or punishment at the time for a positive result.

- Rodriguez is batting .292 with 302 home runs and 960 RBI with New York.

- Had arthroscopic surgery in his hip to repair a torn labrum and has yet to play a MLB game in the 2013 season.

- Is MLB's active home run leader with 647 for his career and is fifth on the all-time list.

- suspended for 211 games without pay by MLB on Monday for violations of the baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and labor contract.

