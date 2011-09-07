Former Major League baseball player Lenny Dykstra appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for an arraignment in San Fernando, California August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Former New York Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he exposed himself to a string of women who answered his Craigslist employment ads.

The 48-year-old Dykstra entered not guilty pleas to two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, which were filed by Los Angeles city prosecutors on August 25.

Dykstra, who faces six months in jail and a $1,000 fine per count if convicted, is accused of exposing himself to six women who answered ads he placed on Craigslist between 2009 and April of this year, seeking a housekeeper or personal assistant.

The charges are unrelated to two other criminal cases pending against him.

In July, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered Dykstra to stand trial on 25 counts of grand theft auto, attempted grand theft auto, filing false financial statements and possessing a controlled substance.

That case stems from what prosecutors said was a scheme by the former athlete, his accountant and another man to lease cars using phony business and credit information. He faces 12 years in state prison if convicted.

In May, a federal grand jury indicted Dykstra on bankruptcy fraud and obstruction of justice charges, accusing him of stealing or destroying some $400,000 in property that was part of his bankruptcy case.

He faces up to 80 years in federal prison if convicted in that case.

Dykstra, nicknamed "Nails" during his playing days, spent more than a decade in the major leagues, mostly as an outfielder for the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies,

He is perhaps best remembered by Mets fans for the 1986 season, when he struck key home runs in the National League Championship Series and World Series.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)