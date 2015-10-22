A New York Mets fan shows support outside of Wrigley Field prior to game four of the NLCS against the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs bench reacts following the 8-3 loss against the New York Mets in game four of the NLCS at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO Chicago Cubs supporters have uttered the phrase "wait till next year" perhaps more than any other fans in baseball, with their team's championship drought stretching to 107 years after being swept from this year's playoffs by the New York Mets.

However, the 2015 Cubs have given Chicago's north-side faithful reason to believe that their wait for a title, the longest in U.S. professional sports, might soon come to an end.

The Mets ensured the Cubs' unprecedented streak will continue another year with an 8-3 victory on Wednesday that saw them capture the National League pennant and claim a place in the World Series against Kansas City or Toronto.

While the Cubs' clubhouse was disappointed after the defeat, there were real signs of hope.

With a talented, young roster, a deeply committed front office, and a series of upgrades to home ballpark Wrigley Field that team owners hope will help attract top talent, the Cubs appear likely to be contenders for years to come.

Further fueling that optimism is something the club gained this year that money cannot buy -- postseason experience.

"Our young players have learned how to win on a Major League level, which matters," manager Joe Maddon said. "And to get within four games of the World Series in your freshman year is not a bad thing."

The team's deep talent pool is the product of an extensive roster retooling that included the signing of Maddon last year and a 2011 splash that brought in executive Theo Epstein, who helped orchestrate a championship run with the Boston Red Sox in 2004, ending their lengthy drought.

The Cubs have ace pitcher Jon Lester and sluggers Starlin Castro and Jorge Soler under contract through 2021, and first baseman Anthony Rizzo signed through 2022.

A savvy early-season roster move ensured the fate of budding talent Kris Bryant would remain under Cubs' control for another six seasons.

Pitching depth is likely to be an offseason priority, including ironing out a deal to extend the contract of NL Cy Young frontrunner Jake Arrieta, who won a career-high 22 games in the regular season.

"We came up a little short here, but it's only going to make us better," Lester said after the game.

"Guys will come in now and expect to be in this position if not the next step. That to me is the greatest positive we can take from this year."

