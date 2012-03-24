The Texas Rangers introduced The Champion Dog, a 2-foot-long hot dog at the Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nielsen

ARLINGTON, Texas As the Texas Rangers belt home runs this season, some fans may be loosening theirs.

The team is introducing the Great Dane of hot dogs: a 2-foot-long beast that busts the scales at one pound. The Texas-sized dog is also topped with sautéed onions, shredded cheese, jalapenos and chili and served with a side of French fries.

"That's the next ka-pow," Steve Peterson, the president of Fort Worth-based Classic Foods, said as he gestured to a sample of the hot dog. His company produced the meat.

The Champion Dog, to be served at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, will reign supreme over the mere foot long dogs. At a price of $26, the entrée is meant for sharing with three or more people.

"It wasn't our intention for this to be what one person would eat. I know there will be folks out there who can handle that and that's their business," said Shawn Mattox, the general manager of the team's food contractor, Sportservice.

The Rangers' home opener is Friday, April 6, against the Chicago White Sox. Fans will see this description on the menu: "The Champion of all hot dogs big enough to feed a few players on your team."

The inspiration behind the massive meal is the half-pound dog introduced during last year's World Series, which the Rangers lost to the Saint Louis Cardinals. After the season -- when a 3-pound pretzel was also introduced -- they wondered, "How do we top what we already did?"

Mattox said the Rangers teamed up with a local bakery to supply the 2-foot-long buns and asked Peterson if his company could help.

"I loved the idea from the start," Peterson said.

Mattox said he wasn't sure how many calories were in the dish. The computers were still counting, he quipped.

Fans can still acquire more traditional ballpark foods such as the regular hotdog and a bag of peanuts.

Mattox said that one of the ballpark chefs recommended wrapping the hot dog behemoth in bacon.

"I thought that was a bit much," he said.

(Editing By Corrie MacLaggan and Greg McCune)