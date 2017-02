Texas Rangers' Ian Kinsler slaps hands with Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington (C) after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning in Game 6 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in St. Louis, Missouri, October 27 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

The Texas Rangers have signed manager Ron Washington to a two-year contract extension through the 2014 Major League Baseball season, the team said on Monday.

The 59-year-old Washington led the Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances, losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 and San Francisco Giants in 2010.

He has a 427-383 record in five seasons with Texas.

