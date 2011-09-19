Factbox on New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, who set Major League Baseball's (MLB) career saves record on Monday when he notched his 602nd.
* Born November 29, 1969 in Panama (aged 41)
* Signed by Yankees as an amateur free agent in 1990
* Made MLB debut on May 23, 1995
* Selected to 12 MLB All-Star games
* Five-time World Series champion (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009)
* Named Most Valuable Player of 1999 World Series
* Named Most Valuable Player of 2003 American League Championship Series
* All-time leader in MLB post-season saves (42)
(Compiled by Frank Pingue; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)