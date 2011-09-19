New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera throws during warm-ups before his team plays the Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

NEW YORK New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera set Major League Baseball's career saves record with his 602nd on Monday after retiring a trio of Minnesota Twins batters in the ninth inning.

Rivera struck out Twins first baseman Chris Parmelee looking on his signature cutter to preserve New York's 6-4 victory for his 43rd save of the season.

The 41-year-old Rivera surpassed former San Diego Padres closer Trevor Hoffman, who had held the record with 601 saves.

His team mates rushed out of the dugout to congratulate Rivera and later pushed him out to the mound at Yankee Stadium to acknowledge the cheers of the fans.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)