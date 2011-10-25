Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre hits a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Chris Carpenter in the sixth inning of Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

St. Louis Cardinals' Allen Craig (R) is tagged out trying to steal second by Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler in the seventh inning of Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Texas Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland stretches off the bag to make a catch and put out St. Louis Cardinals' Rafael Furcal (R) to end the eighth inning of Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Texas Rangers bullpen reacts as a ball hit by Mike Napoli hits the wall for a two RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli hits a two RBI double in front of St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the eighth inning in Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Marc Rzepczynski (L) looks at Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli on second base after Napoli's double drove in two runs during the eighth inning in Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nick Punto looks at the ball after a hit by Texas Rangers' David Murphy deflected off pitcher Marc Rzepczynski (R) to load the bases in the eighth inning of Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Texas Rangers' David Murphy (R) slaps hands with teammate Adrian Beltre after scoring on a Mike Napoli double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Chris Carpenter (L) wipes his face as Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre rounds the bases after his solo home run in the sixth inning in Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli hits a two-RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning of Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ARLINGTON, Texas The Texas Rangers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Monday to move within one win of claiming their first World Series title since the franchise was born in 1961.

The victory gave Texas a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

A two-run double by Mike Napoli in the bottom of the eighth inning snapped a 2-2 tie to lift the Rangers over a Cardinals team that squandered a multitude of chances, leaving 12 men on base while hitting 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Cardinals, who left the bases loaded in the fifth and seventh innings and stranded men on second and third in the sixth, threatened one last time in the ninth.

Texas closer Neftali Feliz hit Allen Craig with a pitch leading off the last frame bringing the dangerous Albert Pujols up as the tying run.

With the count full, Pujols swung and missed a pitch well outside the strike zone and catcher Napoli gunned a throw to second base for a strike out-throw out double play.

The inning was kept alive when Feliz walked Matt Holliday but Lance Berkman struck out to end it.

Reliever Darren Oliver was credited with the win and Feliz registered a save, while Octavio Dotel took the loss.

The Cardinals scored their runs in the second inning, taking advantage of loose pitching and loose fielding. The Rangers used the long ball to come back with Mitch Moreland hitting a home run in the third and Adrian Beltre powering a solo blast off St. Louis starter Chris Carpenter in the sixth.

(Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Patrick Johnston)