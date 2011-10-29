ST. LOUIS Play by play of Friday's seventh and deciding game in Major League Baseball's World Series.

Pre-game:

The Major League Baseball season has come down to one last game: Game Seven of the World Series, between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers at a packed Busch Stadium.

This is what the rival managers said just before the game.

Tony La Russa (Cardinals): "Whoever is not nervous should not participate because that means you don't care. Nervous is good. Here is the final piece, you participate in a Game Seven, that's as good as it gets. I plan to enjoy the hell out of it."

Ron Washingon (Rangers): "Well, if Tony is nervous, then how can Ron Washington not be nervous? I wanted to make them (Rangers players) understand that the prize that we're trying to get is still in front of us, and this series started off seven games. Two teams, very equal are playing, we've got seven games, so we'll bounce back."

- - -

Starting Lineups:

Texas: 1. Ian Kinsler (2B), 2. Elvis Andrus (SS), 3. Josh Hamilton (CF), 4. Michael Young (1B), 5. Adrian Beltre (3B), 6. Nelson Cruz (RF), 7. Mike Napoli (C), 8. David Murphy (LF), 9. Matt Harrison P.

St. Louis: 1. Ryan Theriot (2B), 2. Allen Craig (LF), 3. Albert Pujols (1B), 4. Lance Berkman (RF), 5. David Freese (3B), 6. Yadier Molina (C), 7. Rafael Furcal (SS), 8. Skip Schumaker (CF), 9. Chris Carpenter (P)

- - -

1st inning:

Kinsler led off with single to left off Cardinals starter Carpenter but was picked off first. Andrus walked and scored on a double to right by Hamilton, who crossed home on Young's bloop double to right.

Rangers starter Harrison retired Theriot and Craig before walking Pujols and Berkman. Freese delivered them both with a double to left-center.

Texas 2, St. Louis 2

- - -

2nd inning:

Napoli led off with single and was forced at second on Murphy's ground out. A sacrifice bunt by Harrison moved Murphy into scoring position but Andrus bounced back to the pitcher to end the threat.

Furcal led off with a single but was erased when Schumaker grounded into a double play. Carpenter struck out to end the inning.

Texas 2, St. Louis 2

- - -

3rd inning:

Carpenter retired Hamilton and Young before hitting Beltre with a pitch on his left arm. Cruz flied out to left to end the inning.

With one out, Craig belted an outside pitch over the right-center field fence for a 390-foot home run that put the Cardinals in front.

St. Louis 3, Texas 2

- - -

4th inning:

Carpenter retired the Rangers in order, including strikeouts of Napoli and Harrison.

With one out, Molina and Furcal stroked back-to-back singles and moved up to second and third on Schumaker's ground out. Carpenter flied out to right to end threat.

St. Louis 3, Texas 2

- - -

5th inning:

Kinsler singled to right and took second on a sacrifice bunt by Andrus. He was stranded after Hamilton's foul pop to third and a strike out by Young.

Feldman relieved Harrison. With one out, Craig walked and Pujols was hit by a pitch. Berkman grounded out and Freese was intentionally walked to load bases. Molina walked to force in run. CJ Wilson replaced Feldman. Wilson hit Furcal with first pitch to force in run. Schumaker struck out.

St. Louis 5, Texas 2

- - -

6th inning:

With one out, left-fielder Craig leaped at the wall and robbed Cruz of a home run. Napoli flied to left to end the inning.

Easy inning for left-hander Wilson as Carpenter grounded out, Theriot flied to center and Craig struck out swinging.

St. Louis 5, Texas 2

- - -

7th inning:

The Rangers failed to take advantage of a ground-rule double by Murphy to open the inning. After Rhodes relieved Carpenter, pinch-hitter Torrealba flied to center. Dotel, in for Rhodes, struck out Kinsler while Andrus flied to center.

Adams relieved Wilson and struck out Pujols. Berkman reached on an infield hit, Freese walked. Molina lined a single to center that scored Berkman. Furcal grounded out. Gonzalez came in for Adams, struck out Schumaker on three pitches.

St. Louis 6, Texas 2

- - -

8th inning:

Lynn, who came in for Dotel, got Hamilton to ground out to second. Young popped out in foul territory to Pujols before Beltre struck out swinging.

Pinch-hitter Punto flied out to center, Theriot struck out looking. Ogando replaced Gonzalez and struck out Craig to end the inning.

St. Louis 6, Texas 2

- - -

9th inning:

Motte in to pitch. Cruz flied out to Jay in center, Napoli grounded out to third, and Murphy flied out to left where Craig safely took the catch to clinch the World Series for the Cardinals for the 11th time.

Final score: St. Louis 6, Texas 2

- - -

(Reporting by Larry Fine and Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)