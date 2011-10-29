St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2011 World Series on Friday after leading his team to the Major League Baseball (MLB) championship in the seventh game.

* Born in Texas but raised in St, Louis, Missouri, Freese was a high school baseball star who seemed destined for a big future.

* He was offered a baseball scholarship but turned it down, saying he was burned out by the sport and wanted to quit.

* He took a year off but realized how much he missed the sport so made a comeback in his second year at College and quickly made up for lost time.

* Drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2006, he spent two seasons in the minor leagues before being traded to his home town and the Cardinals, where he made his Major League debut on Opening Day 2009.

* He struggled with form and injuries in his first two seasons before making his mark in 2011 under the guidance of hitting coach Mark McGwire. He finished the regular season with a batting average of .297 as well as hitting 10 home runs and 55 RBI.

* In the first round of the playoffs, he drove in four runs against Philadelphia to force the series into a deciding fifth game.

* The 28-year-old was MVP in the National League Championship against Milwaukee, belting three home runs and driving in nine runs.

* In Game Six of the World Series, he hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game then smashed a walk-off home run in the 11th to send the series into a seventh game. In game seven, he had a two run double in the first inning and was awarded the MVP.

(Compiled by Julian Linden)