GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead to face off at HIV meeting next week
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for business in treating HIV patients next week when both companies unveil clinical trial results at a medical meeting in Seattle.
WASHINGTON The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) declined comment on Wednesday on a call by U.S. senators to ban tobacco, including smokeless tobacco, from the game.
With the World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers set to start on Wednesday, a spokesman for the players' group said the question of tobacco was included in talks over a new players' contract.
"Given that the issue is the subject of collective bargaining and those negotiations are currently under way, the MLBPA believes it would be inappropriate to comment at this time," a spokesman said.
The current accord runs out in December. Use of smokeless tobacco is common in big league baseball.
Four Democratic senators -- Dick Durbin of Illinois, Tom Harkin of Iowa, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey -- sent a letter to the MLBPA on Tuesday urging the group to ban the use of all tobacco products on the field, in the dugout and in the locker room.
A ban "would send a strong message to young baseball fans, who look toward the players as role models, that tobacco use is not essential to the sport of baseball," said a copy of the letter on Durbin's website.
As part of the contract talks, Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig has said he will propose smokeless tobacco restrictions at the big league level similar to those in place in minor leagues, where smokeless tobacco is banned in ballparks.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jerry Norton)
FRANKFURT Bayer's best-selling blood-thinning drug Xarelto has also proved effective in preventing heart attacks and strokes in patients suffering from certain types of artery disease, the company said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly.