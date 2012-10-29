DETROIT (Reuters) -

Pre-game:

The San Francisco Giants hold a 3-0 lead in the World Series and if they can win on Sunday in chilly Detroit they will become the 21st team to claim the championship with a sweep.

The Giants took the first two games in San Francisco, 8-3 and 2-0, before coming to sold-out Comerica Park and winning Game Three 2-0.

This is what the rival managers told reporters just before the game.

Jim Leyland (Tigers): "I can paint a rosy picture, but the picture is not rosy right now. Our pitching is set up terrific, but you've got to win a game. So I can stay up here and try to paint the best picture, but we've got to go out and win a baseball game somehow."

Bruce Bochy (Giants): "This time of year, you need your pitching to come through for you, and as we approached postseason we actually had a couple guys that got out of sync, so it's good to see them back on track and throwing the ball the way they can."

Starting Lineups:

San Francisco: 1. Angel Pagan (CF), 2. Marco Scutaro (2B), 3. Pablo Sandoval (3B), 4. Buster Posey (C), 5. Hunter Pence (RF), 6. Brandon Belt (1B), 7. Gregor Blanco (LF), 8. Ryan Theriot (DH), 9. Brandon Crawford (SS).

Detroit: 1. Austin Jackson (CF), 2. Quintin Berry (LF), 3. Miguel Cabrera (3B), 4. Prince Fielder (1B), 5. Delmon Young (DH), 6. Andy Dirks (RF), 7. Jhonny Peralta (SS), 8. Omar Infante (2B), 9. Gerald Laird (C).

1st Inning

Scherzer looks sharp in the early going, as Pagan strikes out, Scutaro files out to shallow center and switch-hitter Sandoval, hitting from the left side, goes down swinging.

Jackson grounds out sharply to Scutaro at second, before Berry goes down on a routine grounder to Scutaro. Cabrera walks and Fielder, with just one hit in the series, strikes out.

Detroit 0, San Francisco 0

- - - -

2nd Inning

Posey strikes out looking. Pence follows with a ground-rule double and then trots home when Belt drills a triple off the wall just inside the line in right. With the infield in, Blanco grounds out as Belt stays at third. Dirks chases down a Theriot fly to the gap in right-center.

Young singles through the box into center. Dirks flies out, Peralta pops out to short, and Infante goes down on a 6-to-4 fielder's choice.

San Francisco 1, Detroit 0

- - - -

3rd Inning

Crawford beats out a slow grounder to short. Dirks chases down a Pagan shot to deep right-center, Scutaro flies out to a hard-charging Jackson in shallow center, before Sandoval lines a single to right. Posey, first-pitch swinging, flies out, stranding two runners.

Laird grounds out to second, Jackson walks. Sandoval throws out Berry after a nice bunt down the third base line, as Jackson goes to second. On a 1-1 pitch, Cabrera belts an opposite-field homer into the seats in right. Fielder grounds out to short.

Detroit 2, San Francisco 1

- - - -

4th Inning

Pence strikes out, followed by a walk to Belt. On the same pitch that Blanco goes down swinging, Belt is caught stealing on a perfect throw by Laird. The double-play ignites the Comerica crowd, clearly enjoying the Tigers' first lead of the series.

Young strikes out on a Cain heater down the middle of the plate. Dirks grounds to second, and Peralta is caught looking at a third strike.

Detroit 2, San Francisco 1

- - - -

5th Inning

Theriot strikes out swinging on a low and outside offering from Scherzer. Crawford pops out to second and Pagan remains hitless on the night with a routine grounder to Scutaro at second.

Infante gets the Tigers' third hit of the night, a lazy liner into shallow center. Belt catches a poor sacrifice bunt attempt from Laird on the fly and Jackson flies out. Berry lines a shot that Cain touches, forcing Crawford to field the ball with his bare-hand. Berry dives at the bag but is out.

Detroit 2, San Francisco 1

- - - -

6th Inning

Scutaro hits an infield single to third. Sandoval goes down swinging, the second time on the night he's struck out. Posey belts a two-run homer on an 82 mph off-speed pitch, the ball landing just inside the left-field foul pole, about 10 rows beyond the wall. Pence strikes out, Belt flies out.

Cabrera strikes out, Fielder pops out, and Young crushes a first-pitch offering from Cain into the right-field seats, tying the game. Dirks grounds a single to center and Peralta flies to the warning track in deep left, eliciting a collective groan from the crowd.

Detroit 3, San Francisco 3

- - - -

7th Inning

Blanco singles to right, Theriot grounds out to short, with Blanco, running on the pitch, taking second. Drew Smyly relieves Scherzer. Crawford flies out, and Octavio Dotel replaces Smyly. Pagan grounds out to second.

With a light mist falling on the 42,152 at sold-out Comerica Park, Infante flies to center. Laird pops to Belt at first, and Jackson strikes out. It's just the second 1-2-3 inning for the Tigers on the night.

Detroit 3, San Francisco 3

- - - -

8th inning

Scutaro walks and Sandoval grounds sharply to Fielder, who touches first base and gets Scutaro out following a brief rundown. Dotel strikes out Posey, the N.L's regular-season batting champion, swinging.

Southpaw Jeremy Affeldt relieves Cain to open the inning. Avisail Garcia, pinch-hitting for Berry, walks. With the meat of the Tigers' line-up at the plate, Cabrera, Fielder and Young go down swinging.

Detroit 3, San Francisco 3

- - - -

9th inning

Left-hander Phil Coke opens the inning in relief of Dotel. Pence and Belt each strike out. With the partisan crowd cheering wildly and waving their white towels, Coke tosses an off-speed pitch to freeze Blanco and strike him out.

Dirks goes down swinging on a 77 mph change-up. Peralta flies out to Pagan on the centerfield warning track. Santiago Casilla comes in for Affeldt. Peralta flies out to center. Casilla hits Infante on the hand with a 93 mph fastball. Laird ground into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Detroit 3, San Francisco 3

- - - -

10th inning

Theriot lines a single to left and heads to second on a sacrifice by Crawford. Pagan strikes out. Scutaro lines a single to center and Theriot arrives home well before the throw from Jackson. Scutaro races to second on the throw. Sandoval is out on a fielder's choice.

Closer Sergio Romo takes the hill for the Giants with the title on the line. Jackson goes down swinging. Don Kelly, pinching hitting for Garcia, also strikes out. Cabrera takes a called third strike right down the middle of the plate to end the game.

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

