NEW YORK Royals starter Edinson Volquez did not figure in the decision in Sunday's World Series-clinching victory over the New York Mets but his Kansas City team mates were moved by his performance.

Volquez gave up two runs, one earned, on two hits in six innings in the game eventually won by the Royals 7-2 in 12 innings for a 4-1 triumph in the best-of-seven series.

The pitcher returned to the series after traveling to the Dominican Republic to attend the funeral of his father, Daniel, who died from heart failure aged 63 just hours before Volquez started Game One unaware of the tragic loss.

"You're just proud to be that guy's team mate," first baseman Eric Hosmer told reporters.

"You're proud to have him on the team with everything he's been through the last couple of days. The way he came out and threw the ball for us tonight just speaks volumes about the type of player, the type of person he is."

Volquez paid the penalty for one mistake, a fat change-up on an 0-2 count to leadoff hitter Curtis Granderson in the first inning that was tagged for a home run. After that, he yielded just one more hit and an unearned run in the sixth.

Hall of Famer George Brett, now vice president of baseball operations for the Royals, said Volquez kept them in the game.

"It was unbelievable, incredible," Brett said as he participated in celebrations on the diamond that carried on more than 90 minutes after the end of the game at Citi Field.

"It was the most amazing thing." he added.

"He made one bad pitch at 0-2 in the first inning, gave up the home run. Next thing you know it was 12 innings later and they had three hits.

"They had two hits after the first batter of the game," said Brett, discounting a harmless single in the 12th inning that gave the Mets a total of four.

"Pretty good. Kept us in the ballgame."

"His father died last week and he did do it tonight," shortstop Alcides Escobar said. "He was really tough tonight."

Said left fielder Alex Gordon, one of the veterans on the team: "Not just tonight but all year. He was nasty all year.

"Edinson really kept us in that game and gave us a chance to win."

