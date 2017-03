An general view of Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $500 million proposed renovation of Wrigley Field, the historic home of the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball team.

The privately financed proposal for the 99-year-old ball park includes a $300 million renovation of the park itself and $200 million for improvements outside the park, including a hotel.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune and Gerald E. McCormick)