US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens above 20,000 for second straight day
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
U.S.-BASED SMALL-CAP VALUE FUNDS TAKE IN $591 MLN; 2ND-LARGEST INFLOWS ON RECORD -LIPPER
Jan 26 The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high, a day after breaching the 20,000 milestone, as investors assessed a host of corporate earnings.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.
* Actelion shares rise more than 20 percent (Adds comment from Actelion CEO, moves dateline from Zurich)