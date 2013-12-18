Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
LONDON Regulators will take longer than expected to assess risk at a third of the world's biggest banks because of IT delays, banking supervisors said on Wednesday.
The Basel Committee of supervisors from nearly 30 countries are trying to combine data on comparative risks in the worldwide operations of roughly 30 top banks by 2016.
The aim is to create a snapshot of where potential problems are building up and reduce the kind of uncertainty over bank liabilities that fuelled investor panic during the financial crisis.
Basel said many banks are facing difficulties in setting up systems to aggregate data.
"Instead, they resort to extensive manual workarounds. Notably, of the 30 banks that were identified..., 10 reported that they will not be able to fully comply with the principles by the 2016 deadline," Basel said in a statement.
The next step is for national regulators to broaden their analysis to their mid-tier banks. The committee urged its members to focus that effort on banks that are systemically important only within their countries rather than globally.
"The Basel Committee believes that the principles can be applied to a wider range of banks in a way that is proportionate to their size, nature and complexity," the committee said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
MILAN/FRANKFURT Facebook Inc has suspended its location-sharing feature in Italy after a Milan court ruled last year that the social networking giant had violated competition and copyright laws by effectively copying a similar app from a local start-up.
BOSTON A group representing large institutional investors has approached index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.