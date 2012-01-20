Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
FRANKFURT BASF SE (BASFn.DE) said it has signed a contract to sell its 50 percent stake in its PEC-Rhin joint venture, which makes ammonium nitrate, to partner Total (TOTF.PA) as part of the planned divestment of its fertilizer business.
It said on Friday the sale of its fertilizer activities in Antwerp, Belgium to EuroChem, announced in September, was ongoing as planned.
It said it expects the two transactions have a total value of about 700 million euros ($902.5 million).
BASF, the world's largest chemical company by sales, announced plans last year to divest "major parts" of its nitrogen fertilizer business, which is under pressure from low-cost producers in the Middle East.
BASF said it plans to complete the transactions by the end of March.
($1 = 0.7757 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.