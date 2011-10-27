FRANKFURT BASF (BASFn.DE), the world's largest chemical maker by sales, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings but warned that growth was slowing as customers run down inventories.

"BASF's customers planned more cautiously, reduced inventories, and partially delayed orders in expectation of possible falling prices," the group said in a statement.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for special items, fell 11.3 percent to 1.96 billion euros ($2.71 billion), above the 1.89 billion euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly revenue rose 11.6 percent to 17.6 billion euros, in line with the poll average.

BASF reiterated that sales and adjusted EBIT, excluding the effect of oil taxes that cannot be offset against German corporate taxes, would rise significantly this year.

"However, growth slowed further compared with the first half of 2011. We anticipate a continuation of this trend in the fourth quarter," BASF added.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

