The Wisconsin Badgers celebrate beating the Kentucky Wildcats of the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Wisconsin won 71-64. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Thirty-one people were arrested overnight near the University of Kentucky after the school's previously undefeated men's basketball team was knocked out the NCAA's Final Four tournament in a semi-final loss to Wisconsin, police said on Sunday.

Hundreds of fans flooded the streets around the school's Lexington, Kentucky, campus after the Wisconsin Badgers stunned the No. 1-ranked Wildcats with a 71-64 win in Indianapolis. Kentucky had been a favorite to win the tournament.

Those arrested face charges including public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Lexington Police Sgt. Scott May said. Some people set pieces of furniture on fire, burned T-shirts and other items, but there were no reports of serious injuries or property damage, May said.

Police had geared up for a big turnout, expecting a win, May said.

"We didn't get near as many people as we could have. If they had won, it would have been a lot larger crowd," he said.

In Madison, home of the University of Wisconsin, there was also a heavy police presence as Badger basketball fans took to the streets near the campus to dance, climb trees and throw toilet paper rolls.

APOLOGY FROM KENTUCKY GUARD

Kentucky guard Andrew Harrison offered an apology on Sunday to Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky after muttering a slur and an obscenity at a post-game press conference Saturday night.

A live microphone picked up Harrison, who is black, as he used a term of abuse against blacks to refer to Kaminsky.

A Kentucky spokesman said Saturday the team would speak with Harrison about his remarks.

Harrison apologized in a twitter feed for his "poor choice of words used in jest" and said Kaminsky was a player he respects. He also said he called "big Frank to apologize and let him know I didn't mean any disrespect" and wished him luck in the championship game.

Wisconsin will face Duke in the national championship game on Monday night. Top-ranked Kentucky's season ended with a 38-1 record.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Additional reporting by Mary Reardon in Madison, Wisconsin; Editing by David Evans and Dan Grebler)