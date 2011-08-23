Tennessee coach Pat Summitt holds up the net after Tennessee defeated Stanford to win the NCAA Women's championship basketball game in Tampa, Florida, April 8, 2008. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

CHICAGO Pat Summitt, women's basketball coach at the University of Tennessee and the all-time winningest coach in U.S. college basketball history, said on Tuesday that she was diagnosed with dementia but will continue coaching.

In a letter and video posted on the university's website, the 59-year-old Summitt said doctors at the Mayo Clinic had diagnosed her with early onset dementia.

She said she planned to continue coaching "as long as the good Lord is willing." But she added, "There will be some good days and some bad days" and said she would rely on her assistants, including Holly Warlick, Dean Lockwood and Mickie DeMoss, in coming months.

Summitt, the most celebrated women's basketball coach in U.S. history, has 1,071 career victories, eight national championships and an Olympic gold medal to her name. She has more wins than any other college coach, man or woman.

Her most recent back-to-back titles were 2007 an 2008.

She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000.

