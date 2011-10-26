LONDON British American Tobacco (BATS.L), the world's second-biggest cigarette maker, lifted sales by 7 percent in the first nine months of the year on the back of sharp price rises and recovering volumes in the third quarter.

The London-based maker of Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall cigarettes said a good performance from these top four brands would help drive "another year of good earnings growth."

"While the challenging economic conditions continue to impact consumers in some markets, other markets are showing signs of recovery," said Chief Executive Nicandro Durante in a nine-month trading update on Wednesday.

The group added that some of its major markets such as Russia, Nigeria, France, Germany, Romania and Pakistan were recovering, while others like Turkey, Canada and South Korea were still tough.

It reported underlying cigarette volumes rose 1 percent in the third quarter, meaning that volumes in the first nine months were only down 0.4 percent, better than the 1 percent fall seen in the first six months of 2011.

BAT shares edged 0.3 percent higher to 2,860 pence by 0725 GMT (3:25 a.m. EDT) in a slightly lower London market as analysts highlighted the recovery in the third quarter and the confident outlook.

"We are making no changes to our estimates, but our confidence in those estimates is further enhanced," said analyst Rae Maile at brokers JP Morgan, who is looking for a 10 percent rise in earnings per share to 193.32 pence for 2011.

Overall group volumes fell 0.6 percent to 523 billion cigarette in the first nine months.

But the volume increase at its key four brands was 8 percent, with Kent up 9 percent. Sales grew in the top 10 markets, especially Russia, Romania and Ukraine.

The world's biggest cigarette group Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International (PM.N) last week reported underlying third quarter volumes rose 4.4 percent with sales up 15.7 percent, while Imperial Tobacco IMT.L expects its cigarette volumes to fall 2 percent for its year to end-September.

BAT shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 .FTSE by around 24 percent and European food and beverage stocks .SX3P by 17 percent since the start of 2011.

