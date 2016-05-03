Hollywood’s golden age of cinema was honored over the weekend at the annual Turner Classic Movies’ Classic Film Festival, bringing back cinematic “smell-o-vision” and commemorating the 50th anniversary of “Batman: The Movie.”

Smell-O-Vision, an old movie theater technology that released aromas into the theater so that audiences could “smell” certain things happening in the film, was brought back to live during a handful of screenings, such as “Holiday in Spain”.

Meanwhile, Adam West, who brought Batman to screens in 1966’s “Batman: The Movie” and subsequent TV series, spoke about the differences of his portrayal of the caped crusader, versus more recent interpretations by directors Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder.

“There are very talented people associated with them. The actors are great. However, they are dark knights, dark, introspective. I was the bright knight, for god's sake. We just made people laugh," West said.

Other highlights at the festival, which ran from April 28 through May 1, included a screening of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” with Christopher Lloyd and Danny DeVito.