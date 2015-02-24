NEW YORK BATS Global Markets is appointing Chris Concannon, who recently joined it from electronic trading firm Virtu Financial LLC, to succeed Joseph Ratterman as chief executive officer of the exchange operator, Ratterman said in an interview on Tuesday.

Concannon, 47, who until December was chief operating officer of Virtu, said BATS was mulling expansion moves including opening a second U.S. options exchange. He will take over as CEO from Ratterman, 48, on March 31.

"We aim to be number one in all of the asset classes that we touch," Concannon said in an interview, taking aim at the New York Stock Exchange.

Ratterman, who has headed BATS for eight years, said he had hand-picked Concannon as his successor and that he plans on staying closely involved with the No. 2 U.S. stock market operator by volume as non-executive chairman.

Concannon, unlike Ratterman, who works from BATS' Kansas City headquarters, will be based in New York. He will be in charge of four U.S. stock exchanges, an options exchange, and the largest pan-European stock exchange.

"I think about it as a relay race and I've run pretty hard to this point," Ratterman said, citing record profit and market share at the privately held company. "My desire is to hand off to somebody, especially Chris, who's got fresh legs that can run the next leg."

BATS announced in late January it was buying electronic foreign exchange trading platform Hotspot from KCG Holdings (KCG.N) for $365 million, giving it a foothold in the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

BATS merged with rival Direct Edge a year ago, vaulting it ahead of Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) and just behind Intercontinental Exchange Inc's (ICE.N) NYSE unit for stock trading volume.

BATS could go public in the next two years, but an initial public offering is not a priority, Ratterman said. "It is a logical next step from a capital formation standpoint, but it's not something we are planning at the moment."

BATS attempted to go public on its own market in 2012, but it postponed its IPO indefinitely after a technical glitch.

Ratterman said he also plans to spend more time on charitable work around the Kansas City area, where BATS will remain headquartered.

Concannon previously spent nearly five years at Virtu as president and chief operating officer. Prior to that he spent six years at BATS rival Nasdaq helping run its exchanges. The one-time SEC attorney was also a BATS board member from March 2012 until November 2014.

