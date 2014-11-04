Chris Concannon speaks at the Reuters Exchanges and Trading Summit in New York March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

NEW YORK BATS Global Markets, the No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator by volume, said on Tuesday it appointed market veteran Chris Concannon as its president, effective Dec. 15.

Concannon, most recently president and chief operating officer of trading firm Virtu Financial, was among two leading candidates for the job, Reuters reported on Oct. 1.

Prior to Virtu, Concannon spent six years at Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) helping lead its transaction services business.

"It's an exciting time in U.S. equity market structure and that's a certain passion of mine and I am returning to that passion," Concannon said in an interview.

One major challenge will be to help improve investors' confidence in the markets, he said.

"We have systems that break, markets that go down, and we have a raging debate around market structure," he said, referring to the U.S. stock market in general. "I want to remind people that we have the best markets in the world."

The debate around the fairness of the U.S. stock market moved to Main Street from Wall Street in late March with the release of author Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt," which claimed that the markets were rigged to favor high-speed traders through special access to exchanges.

Shortly after the book was released, former BATS president William O'Brien took part in a heated exchange on live television with Lewis and others, who questioned his facts on how some high-speed firms connect to the exchange. The next day, BATS took the extraordinary step of publicly clarifying some of O'Brien's comments.

Then in July, BATS, which also runs the largest pan-European equities exchange and a U.S. options exchange, abruptly announced that O'Brien had left the company.

His departure came less than six months after BATS merged with rival Direct Edge, where O'Brien had been chief executive. BATS CEO Joseph Ratterman took on the dual CEO/president role, which he also held from June 2007 through January 2014.

Regulators have recently been eying changes to how the stock markets operate. Specifically, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been working with the exchanges to put together a one-year test program that would increase the minimum trading increments for the stocks of companies with small- and mid-sized capitalizations to see if doing so would lead to more trading.

The current plan "needs some fixing," but the pilot program is a good idea, Concannon said.

"A stock that trades once a month shouldn't be in the same market structure as Cisco (CSCO.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O), so that’s the area that we need to focus and spend time on," he said.

Concannon, who early in his career worked as an attorney for the SEC, will report directly to BATS Chief Executive Joe Ratterman.

