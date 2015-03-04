U.S. Zika vaccine begins second phase of testing
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
COPENHAGEN Bavarian Nordic expects the full results of its Phase III trials for prostate cancer drug Prostvac by early 2017, Chief Executive Paul Chaplin said after the Danish firm struck a $1 billion supply deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb.
"We're looking at late 2016, early 2017 based on potential full data readout," he said when asked when the results could come.
"There are pre-interim analyses that have been agreed with the FDA (U.S. Food and Drugs Administration). That could, of course, trigger earlier data, but we're not really guiding when they will occur," Chaplin told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.