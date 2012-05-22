COPENHAGEN Danish biopharma firm Bavarian Nordic said on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has supported the initiation of an expanded phase 3 study of its smallpox vaccine Imvamune.

The U.S. government is stockpiling 20 million doses of Imvamune for use in a potential smallpox emergency, Bavarian Nordic said.

The company's procurement contract with the U.S. government was increased by $32 million to $544 million, which would enable Bavarian Nordic to proceed with the enlarged phase 3 study, the company said in a statement.

Bavarian Nordic, which has already submitted marketing applications for the vaccine in Canada and Europe, said the phase 3 trial would include 4,000 subjects and could support a biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

