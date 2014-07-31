Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
The benefits associated with Baxter International Inc's experimental treatment for certain diseases of the immune system outweigh the risks, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Thursday, paving the way for approval of the therapy.
The panel voted 15-1 that the available data show a favorable benefit to risk ratio for treatment, HyQvia, which is designed to treat primary immunodeficiency diseases.
These are genetic disorders in which certain cells of the immune system are missing, leading to a infections, recurrent pneumonia and abscesses of the organs.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
JAKARTA Indonesia's parliament has proposed a draft law that could lead to a sharp increase in tobacco output in a country that is already a top producer with one of the heaviest rates of smoking in the world.
LONDON AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slashed the risk of disease progression in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting its profile against rivals within the novel PARP inhibitor drug class.