Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday and maintained its outlook for the full year, despite unfavorable foreign exchange rates, slower global economic growth and the European debt crisis.

The healthcare products company, whose shares rose 1 percent, also said it had entered into a 10-year agreement with Stichting Sanguin Bloedvoorziening of the Netherlands that will expand its capacity for plasma therapies in order to serve a growing global market.

Under the agreement, Sanguin will provide Baxter with up to 1.6 million liters of incremental plasma capacity annually. Sanguin will get a fee to process plasma that Baxter collects itself for use in its medications to treat hemophilia, immune disorders and other conditions.

The market for plasma is "remarkably robust," growing at 6 percent to 8 percent, Baxter Chief Executive Officer Robert Parkinson said on a conference call. He said the Sanguin deal offers a "surge capacity," meaning that Baxter can supply the market if or when it grows above that range.

Growth is being driven by the adoption of these medically necessary therapies in emerging and developing markets, he said. Some analysts say off-label use has also increased demand.

"There's a lot of demand, and they don't have the capacity," said Mizuho Securities USA analyst Michael Matson, who has a "buy" rating on Baxter shares. "It's a good problem to have. They are trying to increase their capacity."

Besides the deal with Sanguin, Baxter plans to refurbish an existing Los Angeles plant to improve output and build a new one to process plasma in Atlanta.

Because Baxter plans to take the Los Angeles plant offline in the second half of the year, capacity constraints have been "a key question for investors," Leerink Swann analyst Danielle Antalffy wrote in a research note.

"But it seems that any potential capacity constraints will be very manageable," said Antalffy, who has an "outperform" rating on the stock.

Baxter forecast third-quarter sales growth of 5 percent to 6 percent, excluding the effects of foreign exchange, and earnings per share of $1.12 to $1.14 before items.

For the full year, Baxter reiterated its outlook, calling for sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, excluding the impact of foreign exchange. The company forecast earnings of $4.50 to $4.56 per share, before items, and cash flows from operations to exceed $3.0 billion.

Second-quarter net earnings were $661 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with $615 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Baxter earned $1.12 a share. On that basis, analysts were expecting $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 1 percent to $3.57 billion from $3.54 billion.

Baxter shares rose 1 percent to $56.73 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading.

(Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Lisa Von Ahn)