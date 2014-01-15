An illustration picture shows blister-packs and a box of acne drug Diane-35, which is also used as a contraceptive, in a pharmacy in Andernos, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

FRANKFURT German drugmaker Bayer AG said on Wednesday it was cleared by the French health authority to reintroduce oral acne treatment Diane-35 to the French market after an eight-month suspension.

The European Commission said in July that Diane-35 was safe for use, a seal of approval which obliged France to allow sales of the product again.

France had suspended sales of Diane-35 after four deaths over the past 25 years were linked to its use.

The pill reduces acne by regulating hormones and blocking ovulation, and is often prescribed as a contraceptive even though it is not approved for this use.

