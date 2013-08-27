Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
FRANKFURT Bayer's cancer drug Nexavar was given priority review status by U.S. healthcare regulators for the oral drug's use against a difficult-to-treat type of thyroid cancer, the company said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration aims to complete the priority review within six months, rather than the standard review of about 10 months, Bayer said.
Bayer and development partner Onyx Pharmaceuticals are seeking a wider use for Nexavar to include treatment of patients with thyroid cancer that returned despite previous surgery and treatment with radioactive iodine, a group with a particularly poor prospect of survival.
Nexavar is already approved to treat liver as well as kidney cancer and it is also being tested on breast cancer patients.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
VIENNA Parts of Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo have been closed to the public after the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus was found in a pelican that was put down this week, the zoo said on Wednesday.