Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
FRANKFURT German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said on Thursday the planned flotation of its plastics unit Bayer MaterialScience would take place over the next 12-18 months.
Bayer earlier announced plans to float MaterialScience on the stock market so that the remaining group can focus entirely on life sciences.
Bayer said its supervisory board unanimously approved these plans.
TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Tuesday said an additional four Nissan executives would join its management team as Nissan tightens its control over the smaller, struggling automaker in which it took a controlling stake last year.
U.S. electronics payments processor Euronet Worldwide Inc offered to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.