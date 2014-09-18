FRANKFURT German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said on Thursday the planned flotation of its plastics unit Bayer MaterialScience would take place over the next 12-18 months.

Bayer earlier announced plans to float MaterialScience on the stock market so that the remaining group can focus entirely on life sciences.

Bayer said its supervisory board unanimously approved these plans.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)