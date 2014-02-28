Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
LEVERKUSEN, Germany German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) expects Xarelto and Eylea, among its most promising drugs, to be near their peak sales potential in about 5 to 6 years, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told a news conference on Friday.
He added that Bayer's Adempas and Xofigo drugs would likely reach peak sales somewhat later.
Earlier on Friday, Bayer lifted its estimate of the peak sales potential of its five most important drugs to at least 7.5 billion euros ($1.03 billion), up from more than 5.5 billion euros previously.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.