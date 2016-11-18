Employees of the Bavarian public sector bank BayernLB are silhouetted as they walk near the bank's logo at the BayernLB headquarters in Munich July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

FRANKFURT The German state of Bavaria aims to strengthen lender BayernLB's [BAYLB.UL] capital and is in talks with the European Commission about the matter, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The European Central Bank's banking supervisor backs Bavaria's plan, two of the sources said.

BayernLB aims to reach an agreement with the EU Commission in the first half of 2017 without triggering another state aid probe, they said.

BayernLB and the ECB declined to comment on the matter. The EU Commission and Bavaria's finance ministry were not immediately available for comment.

In the financial crisis, Bavaria propped up the lender with 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) of capital, but in return for regulatory approval of the aid the EU demanded that BayernLB sell off assets and pay back 5 billion euros of the aid by 2019.

According to sources, Bavaria now argues that it should be allowed to bolster BayernLB's capital again because the EU aid deal took into account Austrian guarantees in connection with Hypo Alpe Adria, which was later nationalized.

After a lengthy legal battle, Austria agreed to a 1.2 billion euro repayment last year, which is less than half of BayernLB's claims.

