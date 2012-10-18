BB&T Corp (BBT.N) posted a higher third-quarter profit as the regional bank generated more mortgage banking revenue.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $469 million, or 66 cents per share, up from $366 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

The southeastern U.S. bank, which has a market value of about $22 billion, had emerged from the financial crisis as one of the strongest lenders in the region, avoiding many of the real estate problems faced by its peers.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)