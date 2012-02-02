MADRID Net profit at BBVA (BBVA.MC), Spain's second-biggest bank, fell 35 percent to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) last year, hit by provisions for bad property loans at home and a previously announced one-off charge on its U.S. business.

Spanish lending has dwindled as the jobless rate has soared to 23 percent, by far the highest in the European Union, and the country heads into its second recession in four years, with local banks still reeling from the effects of a property crash four years ago.

In contrast BBVA's businesses overseas showed healthy growth in operating profits last year, particularly in Mexico, enabling the group to shoulder the property-related provisions required in Spain.

However, last month BBVA warned it would also take a 1 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) charge on 2011 net profits due to an adjustment in goodwill for its Compass banking business in the United States in the light of the slow economic recovery and outlook for continued low interest rates there.

BBVA's net profit for 2011 fell shy of expectations for 3.18 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts but its bad debts ratio declined slightly to 4 percent of total loans versus 4.1 percent in September.

The bank also said it was on target to meet the European Banking Authority's 9 percent core capital adequacy target by June 2012. The ratio stood at 8.7 percent of risk-adjusted assets at the end of December.

Shares in BBVA were up 1.3 percent at 6.98 euros by 1113 GMT, when the Stoxx 600 Europe banking index .SX7P was up 0.2 percent.

"The bank has a comfortable liquidity position and ... only has 30 more basis points to cover the EBA requirement, something that can easily be met with the organic generation of capital," said Nuria Alvarez, analyst at Renta 4 brokerage.

SPANISH PROPERTY

In draft legislation which was due to be announced later on Thursday the Spanish government is expected to force lenders to re-price foreclosed property and provision billions more euros against unrecoverable loans to bankrupt developers. Spanish banks in the fourth quarter attempted to anticipate that by boosting provisions.

BBVA wrote down 665 million euros worth of foreclosed property assets last year, taking its coverage of those assets to 30 percent, which some analysts noted fell short of the minimum 50 percent requirement the Spanish government is expected to set.

"Loan loss provisions are significantly higher than expected, but I'm waiting for them to explain exactly what they've booked and how in terms of writedowns and losses related to property," said Nomura banks analyst Daragh Quinn.

Earlier this week BBVA's bigger rival Santander (SAN.MC) took 3.2 billion euros in provisions, anticipating the government's new demands on the pricing of repossessed properties.

Overall lending at BBVA last year was up 4.3 percent while Mexican unit Bancomer outpaced that rate with 8 percent loan growth and 2 percent profit growth.

The bank's Eurasia unit, which embraces its businesses in Europe outside Spain and a stake in China's Citic (601998.SS) was also thriving, with profits up 75 percent.

But Spain, which accounts for about one third of revenues, remained the weak spot, with net interest income down almost 10 percent in 2011 and net profit down 39.5 percent.

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)