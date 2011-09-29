FRANKFURT German banking association BdB on Thursday warned against re-negotiating a 21 percent haircut on Greek sovereign debt agreed by lenders, saying it would lead to further distrust.

"The private sector has voluntarily agreed to a 21 percent haircut on Greek sovereign debt, which corresponds to about 30 billion euros for the stabilization of the Greek economy and fiscal situation," BdB chief Michael Kemmer said in a statement to Reuters.

"This crisis can only be overcome by re-establishing the necessary trust in political actions. If the governments re-open negotiations on the agreed deal, the result will be exactly the opposite."

Although private creditors were willing to make a contribution toward a Greek private sector bailout, Kemmer said that "a deal is a deal."

(Writing By Edward Taylor)