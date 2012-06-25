Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
B/E Aerospace Inc (BEAV.O), the world's biggest maker of aircraft interiors, will buy Germany's Interturbine group of companies for about 200 million euros ($251 million), adding to its business that supplies consumables to airlines.
Privately owned Interturbine supplies chemicals, lubricants and hydraulic fluids and interior products such as fasteners, cables and wires and electronic components to global airlines, and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers.
"The acquisition doubles our consumables product portfolio, and ... positions us to offer a comprehensive range of products and services on a single-source basis to our customers globally," Chief Executive Amin Khoury said in a statement.
The Interturbine deal follows B/E Aerospace's acquisition of aerospace supply chain manager UFC Aerospace Corp for about $400 million in January.
B/E Aerospace said it expects the deal to be about neutral for 2012 and 2013 earnings, and "solidly accretive" in 2014.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012. Steen Associates acted as Interturbine's financial adviser.
Shares of B/E Aerospace, which has a market capitalization of about $4.4 billion, closed at $42.35 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan and Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter and Ted Kerr)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.