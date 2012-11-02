Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Beam Inc BEAM.N posted a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its bourbon, and said it still expected earnings to grow at a low double-digit percentage rate this year.
The maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons said fourth-quarter earnings would probably fall as it spends more on advertising during the holiday season.
Earnings from continuing operations were $91.7 million, or 57 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $82 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding charges and gains, Beam earned 62 cents per share from continuing operations, topping the analysts' average forecast of 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 8.3 percent to $627.5 million. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York and Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.