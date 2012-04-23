Beam Inc BEAM.N is set to buy Pinnacle vodka and rum brand Calico Jack from White Rock Distilleries Inc for around $600 million in cash, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Beam is the maker of Jim Beam, Maker's Mark and Knob Creek bourbons, and White Rock Distilleries is a privately owned company with a portfolio of some 50 beverages.

Beam could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Recently, Beam bought an independent Irish whiskey maker Cooley Distillery for $95 million.

