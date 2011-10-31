CODY, Wyo A Wyoming hunter scouting for elk in Grand Teton National Park was mauled by a bear in an attack that was believed to be a surprise encounter with a single grizzly, officials said on Monday.

National Park Service officials said 32-year-old Timothy Hix of Jackson, who survived the attack, was hunting elk on Sunday along the Snake River when he spotted the bear and dropped to the ground, covering his head.

"Hix saw the bear running toward him at which point he tried to grab his bear spray from its holster but was unsuccessful. Hix dropped to the ground, covered his head, and remained still," the park service said in a statement.

"He said the bear made contact with him as he dropped to the ground and then bit him at least twice before running away," it added.

Hix, who was taken to St. John's Medical Center in Jackson where he was in good condition, did not shoot at the bear.

Officials commended his actions during the mauling, saying he followed protocols for hunting in bear country, officials said. He was due to be released from the hospital later on Monday.

Authorities were investigating the incident, but said rangers believed the bear involved in the attack was a grizzly. Park managers closed an area approximately a quarter mile around where the mauling occurred.

Though hunting is typically prohibited in national parks, a limited special hunting to reduce elk numbers is underway in Grand Teton, and Hix had a permit to take part in that program.

Although attacks by bears are uncommon, and fatalities exceptionally rare, two hikers were killed this summer by grizzly bears in separate incidents in Yellowstone National Park.

There have been six reported bear attacks in the history of Grand Teton, and none were fatal, according to park officials.

