Shares in Bebe Stores Inc (BEBE.O) fell as much as 17 percent after the women's apparel retailer said it would make investments related to the in-house transition of its online business, prompting it to lower its fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

The Brisbane, California-based company terminated its third-party agreement for bebe.com and said it would be hurt by higher compensation and advertising costs.

It expects to incur a one-time charge in the fourth quarter of about $0.03 after tax related to these expenses.

"Although there are near-term costs associated with these initiatives, we believe they are long-term investments that should drive future sales and earnings growth," Roth Capital Partners analyst Elizabeth Pierce said in a note.

Bebe, which caters to 21-to-34-year-olds with its fashionable party and professional wear, forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 2 cents to 4 cents a share.

The outlook came in below analysts' estimates of a profit of 8 cents a share, setting up the company for its first earnings miss in five quarters.

Bebe also said it expects finished goods inventory to increase in the mid-single digit range on a per square foot basis during the period compared to last year.

Bebe implemented several merchandise initiatives to improve its business after it had miscalculated shoppers preferences making the retailer fall out of favor with its clientele.

"The company has switched to an offense mode by making investments to accelerate growth," analyst Pierce said lowering her price target on the stock to $12 from $14.

Bebe shares touched an eight-month low of $6.10 in Friday morning trade on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)