H&M January sales rise 8 percent, just below initial estimate
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
Women's apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc (BEBE.O) said retail sales for the fourth quarter fell 2.5 percent hurt by waning store traffic.
Retail sales from continuing operations fell to $119.1 million for the fourth quarter from $122.4 million a year earlier, said the retailer, which had fallen out of favor with its clientele due to fashion missteps.
Store traffic fell 12 percent.
Same-store sales, which includes online stores, were down 2.5 percent and inventory per square foot increased about 2 percent.
Bebe discontinued its unsuccessful PH8 brand and has attempted to regain its core customers, who looked for cheaper alternatives.
The Brisbane, California-based company's shares were down 5.6 percent after closing at $5.69 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
STOCKHOLM Swedish budget fashion retailer H&M reported an 8 percent increase in sales in January, the figure falling slightly short of a preliminary reading.
U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast strong earnings growth in 2017 on expected massive corn and soybean harvests in South America, sending shares nearly 8 percent higher.
Canada's Shopify Inc forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.