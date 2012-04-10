Specialty glass maker Corning Inc (GLW.N) said it will buy the majority of Becton Dickinson & Co's (BDX.N) Discovery Labware unit for about $730 million in cash, to add drug-discovery and lab research tools to its life sciences products portfolio.

"The acquisition will expand Corning Life Sciences' annual revenues by 40 percent and catapult the segment toward its goal of being a $1 billion business by 2014," Chief Executive Wendell Weeks said in a statement.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed later this year, is expected to add to 2013 earnings.

