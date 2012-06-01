Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
NEW YORK U.S. home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) bought textile distributor Linen Holdings LLC for about $105 million cash to boost its sourcing capabilities and gain access to new customers.
The news came just weeks after Bed Bath agreed to buy Cost Plus Inc CPWM.O for about $495 million, also aimed at boosting its sourcing capabilities and customer base.
Gibbsboro, New Jersey-based Linen Holdings is a privately held distributor of bath, bed and table linens and other textile products to customers in the hospitality, cruise line, food service, healthcare and other industries.
The latest deal will not have a material effect on Bed Bath's 2012 results, the Union, New Jersey-based company said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Andre Grenon)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.