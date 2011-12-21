NEW YORK Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) reported slightly weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales and gave a conservative profit outlook for the current quarter, sending shares in the home goods chain down 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Sales at the operator of the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon and buybuy Baby chains rose about 6.8 percent to $2.34 billion, but fell short of the analysts' average estimate of $2.35 billion.

Net earnings rose to $228.5 million, or 95 cents a share in the fiscal third quarter that ended November 26, from $188.6 million, or 74 cents a share. Analysts were looking for a profit of 88 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, Bed Bath sees earnings of about $1.28 to $1.33 a share. Analysts were looking for $1.30 a share.

Wedbush analyst Joan Storms told Reuters the company's outlook was "conservative," but said she was surprised by the overreaction by investors.

(Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Andre Grenon)