A Texas company has recalled 40,000 pounds of frozen ground beef products, shipped for distribution to Georgia schools, due to possible contamination from E. coli bacteria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Palo Duro Meat of Amarillo, Texas, produced the meat products on September 9 and shipped them to two warehouses in Georgia for transportation to six school districts and other institutions, the USDA said.

Officials said they were not aware of the beef having been served as part of school lunches in the districts, which participate in the National School Lunch Program, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in announcing the meat recall on Friday.

It said in a statement that most of the ground beef products had not left those warehouses and there had been no reports of illnesses from consumption of the products now subject to recall.

The possibly contaminated products may have been shipped out by mistake due to a sample tracking error, the statement said.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause bloody diarrhea, dehydration and kidney failure in severe cases.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)