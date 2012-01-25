Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
FRANKFURT Nivea-maker Beiersdorf reported a 7.6 percent fall in 2011 core operating profit to 646 million euros ($838.5 million), as restructuring dented the skincare maker's earnings.
Beiersdorf is currently in the midst of a revamp, stripping out unprofitable lines and streamlining structures as it seeks to regain market share.
2011 sales came in at 5.63 billion euros while net profit fell 20 percent to 259 million euros.
Analysts had forecast 2011 sales of 5.64 billion euros and comparable earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 624 million, according to a Reuters poll.
The group is expected to give a 2012 outlook when it publishes full results on March 1.
($1 = 0.7704 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.