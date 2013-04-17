A view shows the Standard & Poor's building in New York's financial district February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

KIEV Rating agency Standard and Poor's revised its outlook on Belarus's ratings to positive from stable on Wednesday, citing strengthening economic stability brought on by tightened monetary and fiscal policies.

Belarus, which is rated "B-" by S&P, suffered from a balance-of-payments crisis in 2011 which forced it to devalue the rouble by 65 percent against the dollar and seek a bailout package from a Russia-led regional fund.

The crisis was triggered by excessive government spending in the run-up to the 2010 presidential election.

The authorities have since cut public spending and raised interest rates, bringing inflation down to 21.8 percent last year from over 100 percent in 2011.

"The outlook revision reflects the possibility of an upgrade if Belarus's high inflation continues to decline, its current account deficit remains fairly narrow in the face of a strengthening economy, and its fiscal spending is contained," S&P said in a statement.

"We could revise the outlook back to stable if renewed expansionary policies - for example, in the run-up to presidential elections in 2015 - lead to the return of exchange rate and inflationary pressures."

Other risks include a decline in external liquidity or the availability of external funding and a deterioration in Belarus's relationship with Russia, the agency said.

